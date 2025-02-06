The impeachment trial of Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte will likely take place after mid-term elections in May and could be decided by an entirely new group of lawmakers, the Senate president said.

Whether or not the trial moves forward in a special session, when the current Senate reconvenes on June 2 or even later is now up to the country's 24 sitting senators, Francis Escudero told a press briefing on Thursday, without offering a timeline for the decision.

Duterte was impeached by the House of Representatives on Wednesday for "violation of the constitution, betrayal of public trust, graft and corruption, and other high crimes".

If convicted, she will be removed from the vice presidency and forever barred from public office.

Her Senate trial, however, "will likely extend into the 20th Congress. That's almost a sure thing now," Escudero told reporters Thursday.

The start date "will depend on the rules we approve," he said. "But I feel the trial has to take place when the Senate is in session. The impeachment court does not have a separate life."

He went on to explain that even if the trial begins on the watch of current senators, it could be taken over the finish line by the incoming class.

Wednesday's impeachment vote, which drew ayes from 215 of the body's 306 members, spelt out allegations including financial fraud, an assassination plot against Marcos, and ties to "drug war" murders in the southern Philippines' Davao.

Speaking at a concurrent press conference Thursday, House Deputy Majority Leader Lorenz Defensor agreed the trial "may cross over to the next Congress", whose members will be determined by countrywide elections on May 12 and begin their terms in late July.

"We leave it up to the Senate as a separate body and as an impartial body to adjudicate how they will proceed with the impeachment process."

Duterte, who has yet to publicly comment on her impeachment, was widely tipped to succeed her father Rodrigo as president in 2022 elections but stepped aside to back Marcos and later ran for vice president on his ticket.

But the alliance has since imploded. In November, she delivered an expletive-laden speech saying she had ordered someone to kill Marcos if she herself was assassinated.

She later denied that her comments constituted a death threat, saying she had only been expressing "consternation" with the administration's failures.

The alleged assassination threat was among a raft of allegations included in three separate complaints filed against Duterte in December.

She was already the subject of a House investigation into her spending habits.