Erdogan vows to continue reconstruction on second anniversary of quakes
Turkish President pledges that efforts to restore cities will continue with ‘unwavering determination, hard work, and resilience’ until every citizen has a safe home.
The president emphasised that efforts to restore the cities would continue with "unwavering determination, hard work, and resilience" until every citizen had a safe home to return to.
February 6, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has paid tribute to the victims of the devastating earthquakes that hit southern Türkiye on February 6, 2023, marking the anniversary of one of the nation's deadliest disasters.

"I pray to Almighty Allah for mercy on the 53,537 brothers and sisters we lost," Erdogan said on X on Thursday, marking the second anniversary of the powerful quakes, which killed a total of 53,537 people and injured more than 107,000 others.

Reflecting on the aftermath, the president reaffirmed the nation's resolve to rebuild and support the affected areas.

"From day one, we united as a state and a people, saying 'we are one,' and never once withdrew our support from the earthquake-affected regions," he said.

The president emphasised that efforts to restore the cities would continue with "unwavering determination, hard work, and resilience" until every citizen had a safe home to return to.

Erdogan vowed that the memory of those lost would live on through prayers and recitations from the Holy Quran.

"We will carry the cherished memories of those we lost in our hearts," he said.

In his message, he concluded by praying for the protection of Türkiye and its people from future disasters.

On Feb. 6, 2023, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 Turkish provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

More than 13.5 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the quakes, as well as many others in northern Syria.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
