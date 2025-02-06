February 6, 2025
Hundreds of anti-Trump protesters gather outside US Capitol
Donald Trump is once again making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Thousands of protesters took to the streets in major US cities to voice their anger over his sweeping reforms. Demonstrations were also held at all 50 state capitols, with Michigan seeing particularly strong reactions due to its large Arab-American population. TRT World’s Andy Roesgen reports from Michigan.
