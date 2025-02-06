Rebuilding Hatay’s culinary heritage one meal at a time

Two years after twin earthquakes left parts of southern Türkiye in ruin, business owners are opening their doors for what they hope will be a new era of prosperity. Eighty percent of buildings were damaged in the southern city of Antakya. As the rebuild continues, the area's cultural and culinary legacy is also slowly being revived. Randolph Nogel reports from Antakya.