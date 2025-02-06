TÜRKİYE
Türkiye commemorates second anniversary of quake disaster
Two years after devastating quakes, country mourns lives lost and renews commitment to rebuilding affected areas.
Silent marches were held in several cities to honor the victims of the disaster. / Photo: AA
February 6, 2025

Türkiye has marked the second anniversary of the two devastating earthquakes that struck the southern part of the country on February 6, 2023, mourning the victims of the tragedy, which left 53,537 dead and more than 107,000 injured.

Residents in cities hit by the earthquakes gathered in town squares at 0417 AM on Thursday, the time the first tremor struck, to observe a moment of silence for the victims.

Silent marches were also held in several cities to honor the victims of the disaster.

In Pazarcik, the district at the epicenter of the Kahramanmaras earthquake, residents gathered in front of the Clock Tower, which has remained stopped at 0417 AM.

In Hatay, one of the hardest-hit provinces, representatives from the three Abrahamic religions offered prayers as part of the commemoration ceremony.

Red carnations were later thrown into the Orontes River, known as the Asi River in Türkiye, in memory of those who lost their lives.

On February 6, 2023, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 Turkish provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

More than 14 million people in Türkiye were affected by the quakes as well as many others in northern Syria.

Türkiye to continue rebuilding quake-hit regions

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shared a message on X Thursday honoring the 53,537 victims of the earthquakes, praying for mercy on their souls.

"From day one, we united as a state and a people, saying 'we are one,' and ne ver once withdrew our support from the earthquake-affected regions," he said.

He pledged continued rebuilding efforts, saying they would proceed with "unwavering determination, hard work, and resilience" until every citizen has a safe home.

Later Thursday, Erdogan will attend a memorial program in Adiyaman.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
