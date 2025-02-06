An ambush by a "group of criminals" killed at least 10 Nigerien soldiers near the country’s border with Burkina Faso this week, Niger’s ruling military junta said.

An intervention unit was sent to the west of the country on Monday to catch criminals stealing cattle in Takzat, a village in western Niger, according to a military statement said broadcast on Wednesday night.

"It was during the operation that a group of criminals ambushed the detachment of the internal security forces which resulted in the loss of 10 of our soldiers,” it said.

It did not specify who the criminals were.

The attackers managed to flee, but the military caught and neutralised 15 “terrorists” on Tuesday, the statement added.

Niger, along with its neighbours Burkina Faso and Mali, has for over a decade battled an insurgency fought by militant groups, including some allied with al-Qaida and the Daesh group.

Region of conflict

Following military coups in all three nations in recent years, the ruling juntas have expelled French forces and turned to Russia’s mercenary units for security assistance.

The three countries vowed to strengthen their cooperation by establishing a new security alliance, the Alliance of Sahel States.

Ten soldiers were killed and seven others injured in an attack near Niger’s border with Burkina Faso last December, the army said.

The same month, a Daesh-affiliated group likely shot and killed 21 passengers on a bus in the Arboudji village, near the border with Burkina Faso, according to the United States-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data.