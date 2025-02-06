WORLD
2 MIN READ
Rain and sewage flood Gaza tents as infrastructure collapses
Nearly 88 percent of Gaza's infrastructure has been destroyed by the Israeli onslaught, according to local authorities.
Muhanna said eight sewage pumping stations, three rainwater collection basins and over 175,000 linear meters of sewage networks have been destroyed by the Israeli war on Gaza. / Photo: Reuters
February 6, 2025

Local authorities warned of a looming humanitarian disaster in Gaza City after tents of displaced civilians were flooded by rainwater and sewage amid massive destruction following Israel’s genocidal war.

"The city is facing a stifling humanitarian disaster due to severe damage to infrastructure and the severe shortage of resources and equipment needed to provide basic services,” Gaza Municipality spokesperson Hosni Muhanna told Anadolu on Thursday.

He said stormy winds that ravaged Palestine's Gaza in recent days "have worsened the suffering of the displaced in the camps and shelters, as rainwater and sewage swept through hundreds of tents, causing dozens of them to fly away."

Muhanna said eight sewage pumping stations, three rainwater collection basins and over 175,000 linear metres of sewage networks have been destroyed by the Israeli war on Gaza.

"This has resulted in sewage overflow in several areas that flooded streets and mixed with rainwater in collection basins," he added.

Lack of power and fuel

The spokesperson said that the current electricity and fuel crises are further complicating the situation in Gaza, leaving municipal authorities unable to address the flooding problems.

According to figures released by Gaza's government media office, the Israeli onslaught has destroyed nearly 88 percent of the enclave’s infrastructure, including homes, vital facilities, and public services.

On Jan. 19, a ceasefire took effect in Gaza, halting Israel's genocidal war that killed more than 47,583 people and left the enclave in ruins.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
