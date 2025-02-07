Rukaya al-Zubaidi placed a cautious foot on a skateboard and then struggled to find her balance as others glided back and forth at Baghdad's first park dedicated to the sport.

"It's only my second time skating, but I want to keep going, especially now after years of negotiation, Iraq’s capital has opened its first skatepark, providing young skaters a rare space for self-expression and community in a society where the sport is often misunderstood. We have the space for it here in Baghdad," the 22-year-old said as loud music mixed with laughter from fellow boarders.

After negotiating with authorities for five years, three organisations from Italy, Iraq and Belgium have now opened Baghdad's first skatepark.

It is not the first in the country, however: that title went to the northern city of Sulaimaniyah.

The new skatepark at the sports ministry in a Baghdad suburb provides a welcome means of escape for young people in a country that has endured decades of conflict and crisis.

Zubaidi, wearing a pink sweater, watched fellow enthusiasts, both professional and amateur, as they rolled on colourful boards in the open-air park.

"When my friends first told me about skateboarding, I was scared," she said — not just of falling but also because of what people might say and because her parents might not approve.

"But when I tried it, it just filled me with a beautiful energy," she added.

The skatepark project "is about inclusivity and community, about having a place for everyone", said Ishtar Obaid of Iraq's "Forsah" association.

Forsah, which means "opportunity", was one of the three organisations that spearheaded the project.

'A new chapter'

It provides a space "where people from different backgrounds" come together, and "that's the beauty of sport", said Obaid, who also advises Iraq's Olympic committee.

Her organisation plans to run skateboarding classes for children and trainers.

"It is a new chapter for sports in Iraq," Obaid said.

When the authorities approved the project in late 2024, the associations including Make Life Skate Life, a Belgian-US charity that has set up skateparks in northern Iraq, Libya and India, built the new facility in just one month.

Kjell Van Hansewyck of Make Life Skate Life said it was a "real struggle" to find a location for the skatepark.

He described Baghdad as "a crowded city with a lot of pollution and traffic jams", and lacking "public land and facilities for children".

The Iraqi capital is bustling with dozens of infrastructure and construction projects. Towering cranes and machinery dominate its streets, as new tunnels and bridges are being built.

"It is like one big job site," Van Hansewyck said.

When authorities said they could provide space at the sports ministry, the groups could hardly turn down the offer, despite this meaning skaters would have to pass through security checkpoints.

Van Hansewyck said the skatepark is "not visible from the streets", which makes it difficult for people who want to check it out.

But he is confident that passionate skaters will still promote the park and do everything possible to make it a major attraction.