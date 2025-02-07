Scientists in Australia have had a breakthrough – they have produced kangaroo embryos via in vitro fertilisation (IVF) for the first time. This development, they claim, could help in the conservation of endangered animals – particularly important for Australia, which has lost 38 species to extinction since colonisation.

A team led by scientists at the University of Queensland made the eastern grey kangaroo embryos using intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), a technique widely used in human IVF, in which a sperm is injected into a mature egg.

The team’s research has been published in Reproduction, Fertility and Development and presented at International Embryo Technology Society (IETS) 2025 Annual Conference.

According to lead researcher Dr Andres Gambini, the groundbreaking achievement provided valuable insights into marsupial reproduction and the potential of assisted reproductive technologies for conservation.

He said: “Australia is home to the greatest diversity of marsupial fauna on the planet but it also has the highest mammal extinction rate.”

“Our ultimate goal is to support the preservation of endangered marsupial species like koalas, Tasmanian devils, northern hairy-nosed wombats and Leadbeater’s possums,” Dr Gambini added.

During the trial, the team assessed the development of kangaroo eggs and sperm in the laboratory before embryos were produced by ICSI. Explaining the process, Dr Gambini said, “because eastern grey kangaroos are overabundant, we collected their eggs and sperm for use as a model to adapt the embryo technologies already applied to domestic animals and humans.”

“Access to marsupial tissues is challenging as they are less studied than domestic animals despite being iconic and integral to Australian biodiversity. We are now refining techniques to collect, culture and preserve marsupial eggs and sperm,” he said.

By developing preservation methods, Dr Gambini and the team aim to safeguard the genetic material of these unique and precious animals for future use to ensure their conservation. “While it’s difficult to provide an exact timeline, with sustained collaboration, funding and continued technical advancements, we are hopeful the birth of a marsupial through IVF could become a reality within a decade,” he said.

