WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel's Netanyahu gifts golden pager to Trump
Israel shocked Hezbollah with the attacks, in which exploding pagers and walkie-talkies killed dozens of fighters and wounded thousands, according to Lebanese authorities.
Israel's Netanyahu gifts golden pager to Trump
The gift symbolised "a turning point in the war" against Hezbollah [Israel Government Press Office] / Others
February 7, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave US President Donald Trump a golden pager when the two met at the White House this week, the premier's office said.

The gift symbolised "a turning point in the war" against Hezbollah, when Israel carried out a deadly operation against the Lebanese group using exploding pagers in September last year, the premier's office said.

"This strategic operation showcases Israel's strength, technological superiority, and ingenuity against its enemies," it said on Thursday.

In late November, Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire, putting an end to more than a year of hostilities that culminated in a blistering Israeli bombing campaign and invasion of southern Lebanon.

However, Israeli troops are still operating in some parts of the neighbouring country.

The three-month period to implement the ceasefire expired on January 26, with the Israeli army missing a deadline to complete its troop withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

Israel had made it clear that it had no intention of meeting the initial deadline, arguing that the Lebanese army had not fulfilled its end of the agreement.

It has also continued to launch occasional air strikes there, and now has until February 18 to withdraw.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us