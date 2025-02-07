US aid freeze poses threat for refugees on Thai-Myanmar border

In another legal setback, the Trump administration is being sued by several labour unions over its plan to shrink the staff of the United States Agency for International Development, known as USAID. Media reports suggest the agency's workforce will drop from 10,000 to 300. USAID delivers billions of dollars of humanitarian assistance worldwide. And for refugees along the Thai-Myanmar border, these plans have already had consequences, as Daniel Padwick reports.