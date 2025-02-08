February 8, 2025
Ukraine says it's making further advances in Kursk region
Ukraine's military says it's making further advances in Russia's Kursk region. The plan is to use this occupied land as a bargaining chip when the warring parties sit down for peace talks. Fighting on this front has been intense, with a high rate of casualties on both sides. And Kiev is now preparing to move in with fresh troops, as TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reports.
