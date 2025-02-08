February 8, 2025
New Orleans steps up security ahead of the Super Bowl
The US is gearing up for its biggest sports event, the Super bowl, in New Orleans, where over a million tourists are expected for Sunday's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. Along with the excitement comes a major security operation, especially following last month's truck attack and with President Donald Trump attending. Andy Roesgen reports from New Orleans.
