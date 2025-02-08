Narendra Modi's BJP secured victory in Delhi state elections

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP party has claimed a decisive victory in the Delhi state elections, marking its first win in 27 years. As vote counting concluded on Saturday, the BJP secured 48 out of the 70 seats in the capital city's assembly. This is a significant setback for the Aam Aadmi Party, which had governed the state, often referred to as India's political heart, for 12 years. Smita Sharma reports from New Delhi.