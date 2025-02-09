February 9, 2025
Trump expected among thousands of fans at Super Bowl in New Orleans
US President Donald Trump is just one of millions of people getting ready to take in the biggest annual sporting event in America. The 59th Super Bowl, being played early evening on Sunday in the US, is meant to crown a new pro-football champion, but the event is so much more than sport. Andy Roesgen has the story from this year's host city, New Orleans.
