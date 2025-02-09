At least 31 Maoist rebels and two Indian commandos were killed in a gunfight in the dense jungles of central India, as security forces ramp up efforts to crush the long-running insurgency.

More than 10,000 people have been killed in the decades-long insurgency waged by the rebels, who say they are fighting for the rights of marginalised Indigenous people.

"31 rebels and two security personnel are dead and two other security personnel are injured," senior police officer Sundarraj P. told AFP on Sunday.

The official said the toll could be even higher as the police continue to carry out search operations in the area.

"Additional forces have been rushed to the encounter site," he said.

Police have recovered automatic weapons and grenade launchers from the scene, a police statement said.

The gunfight broke in the forested areas of Bijapur district in the state of Chhattisgarh, considered the heartland of the insurgency.

A crackdown by security forces has killed some 287 rebels in the past year, an overwhelming majority in Chhattisgarh, according to government data.

They made inroads in a number of remote communities across India's east and south, and the movement gained in strength and numbers until the early 2000s.

New Delhi then deployed tens of thousands of troops in a stretch of territory known as the "Red Corridor".

The conflict has also seen a number of deadly attacks on government forces. A roadside bomb killed at least nine Indian troops last month.

Related Is the Maoist rebellion on the brink of defeat in India?

Kashmir

The killing of two civilians has triggered outrage in the India-administered Kashmir region, with calls for a probe.

A civilian truck driver, identified as Waseem Ahmad Mir, 32, a resident of Sopore town in Baramulla district, was killed in a shooting incident by the Indian Army on Thursday.

In a second incident, a civilian was allegedly tortured in police custody and later found dead on Thursday in the Kathua district of the Jammu region.

Makhan Din, 25, was taken into custody by police over alleged links to militants, which he denied.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that he had ordered an inquiry and had taken up the matter with the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, Mirwaiz Umar called large-scale “arbitrary arrests” throughout Kashmir as “unprecedented.”