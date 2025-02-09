WORLD
2 MIN READ
25 gold miners killed, 13 wounded in terrorist ambush in northeastern Mali
At least 19 terrorists were killed when army launched retaliatory attacks between Gao city and Ansongo, says Malian Armed Forces.
25 gold miners killed, 13 wounded in terrorist ambush in northeastern Mali
In recent years, violence in the region has killed thousands of people and displaced millions in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger. / Photo: AA
February 9, 2025

At least 25 gold miners were killed and 13 injured when their vehicles were ambushed by terrorists near Mali's northeastern city of Gao, the army said.

At least 19 terrorists were killed when the army launched retaliatory attacks, according to a statement issued late Saturday night by the General Staff of the Malian Armed Forces.

The heinous incident occurred on Friday afternoon when a convoy of vehicles carrying gold miners working for a foreign company in military escort was ambushed by a group of terrorists between Gao and Ansongo, near Kobe, approximately 30 kilometers (19 miles) from Gao.

"Terrorists deliberately targeted civilian passengers fleeing in panic. Despite the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa) prompt response, three civilian vehicles were hit, killing 25 civilians and injuring 13 others, the majority of whom were young gold miners working for a foreign firm on their way to the N'Tahaka gold mine in the Gao region," it read.

The statement did not name the terrorist group responsible, but both Daesh and Al Qaeda-linked militants have previously carried out attacks in the region.

RelatedTurkish president, Malian counterpart discuss counterterrorism cooperation

Millions affected

Over the years, there have been deadly attacks in Gao, prompting the military to arrange daily escorts for civilians.

In recent years, violence in the region has killed thousands of people and displaced millions in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

Meanwhile, the military has assured civilians that security operations, particularly along the RN-17 axis with civilian vehicle escorts, will proceed.

“The goal is to dismantle terrorist networks that hinder the free movement of people and finance terrorism through ransom payments,” the statement said.

RelatedAmbush near Burkina Faso border kills 10 Niger soldiers: statement
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us