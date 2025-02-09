February 9, 2025
Ruling party leads as vote counting starts in Kosovo
The elections in Kosovo have ended, and the results will be a turning point for the country's future. Prime Minister Albin Kurti and other leaders have cast their votes. Both Kosovar and Serb voters headed to the polls on a day that will define the political landscape. The outcome will determine how Kosovo tackles its internal and external challenges. Pinar Nisasta has the story.
