Colombian President Gustavo Petro has asked his cabinet members to resign ahead of a reshuffle, he said, after the environment minister said she resigned in protest of a cabinet appointment.

"I have requested the resignation of ministers and directors of administrative departments," Petro said on X.

"There will be some changes in the cabinet to achieve a greater compliance with the program mandated by the people."

He did not provide further details.

The move came after Environment Minister Susana Muhamad on Sunday said she had informed the president of her resignation, citing opposition to Petro appointee Armando Benedetti joining the cabinet.

Muhamad said she will stay in her role as president of the United Nations COP16 on biodiversity, a summit that brought together 200 nations in October last year.

She added that she discussed her disapproval of Benedetti during a recent meeting of ministers. She said that he faced allegations of violence against women and influence peddling.

Benedetti last week said false stories were being told about him.