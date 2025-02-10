Security at the Super Bowl in New Orleans chased off and removed a man who waved Palestine's flag from the field during Kendrick Lamar's halftime show.

According to footage going viral on social media on Sunday night, the man was waving the flag before being chased off and tackled by security at Caesars Superdome.

Other footage showed the man being escorted out of the field.

The man was also waving Sudan's flag. The flags bore the words Gaza and Sudan.

The NFL said they identified the person "as part of the 400-member field cast."

"The individual hid the item in his possession and unveiled it late in the show," the league said.