Myanmar's emergency powers: Will the junta ever let go?
Four years after overthrowing a democratically elected government, Myanmar's military junta extends its state of emergency for the seventh time. Despite pledges to hold elections in 2025, the military is losing territory to opposing forces while the deposed government remains imprisoned or in exile. As rebel armies gain ground and the economy crumbles, questions arise about whether Myanmar is heading toward further fragmentation. With ASEAN under Malaysia's leadership and China's strategic interests at play, can Myanmar find a path to stability and democracy? Today's Newsmaker is Myanmar. Guests: Kyaw Win Executive Director of Burma Human Rights Network Charles Santiago Co-chair of ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights Maung Zarni Co-founder of Forces of Renewal Southeast Asia
February 19, 2025
