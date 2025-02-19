Is South Africa's first coalition working well?

The first state of the nation address under South Africa's first coalition government. President Cyril Ramaphosa says his country will not be bullied while praising progress made, and changes to come under the Government of National Unity. But amid rising unemployment and challenging relations with the United States, can the unlikely alliance between the ANC and Democratic Alliance survive? Today's Newsmaker is South Africa. Guests: William Gumede Author of 'Thabo Mbeki and the Battle for the Soul of the ANC' Febe Potgieter-Gqubule ANC Head of Policy and Research Vuyo Zungula President of the African Transformation Movement Karabo Khakhau National Spokesperson of the Democratic Alliance