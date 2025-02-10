February 10, 2025
Palestinians in Gaza say they will never abandon their land
Hamas has slammed US President Donald Trump's plan to relocate Palestinians and to own Gaza as Trump suggests that some other nations could be “given” sections of it to develop. Meanwhile, as the fragile ceasefire between Hamas and Israel continues, displaced Palestinians gradually return to their homes to find almost nothing but rubble. Joel Flynn has the latest.
