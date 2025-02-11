TÜRKİYE
Malaysian premier welcomes Erdogan with official ceremony
Both leaders will hold one-on-one talks and attend an inter-delegation meeting to discuss bilateral relations and international issues.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R-C) is welcomed by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (R) at the airport upon his arrival in Kuala Lumpur / Photo: AA
February 11, 2025

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with an official ceremony.

In Putrajaya, Erdogan and Ibrahim will hold one-on-one talks on Tuesday and attend an inter-delegation meeting to discuss bilateral relations and international issues, including the Gaza war.

Following a signing ceremony for several agreements, they will hold a news conference.

Later, Erdogan will address the Türkiye-Malaysia Business Forum.

On Sunday, Erdogan embarked on a four-day visit covering Malaysia, Indonesia and Pakistan.

He delivered a speech on Monday at Universiti Malaya, where he was presented with an honorary doctorate degree.

"Despite their geographical distance, Türkiye and Malaysia, which are located in the two different sides of Asia, are, in fact, two friendly, brotherly and partner countries," he said.

