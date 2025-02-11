TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye, Malaysia aim to boost bilateral trade to $10B
Two leaders pledge to strengthen cooperation in various fields and address global issues, with a strong focus on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Türkiye, Malaysia aim to boost bilateral trade to $10B
On humanitarian aid to Gaza, Erdogan underscored the importance of international solidarity, particularly among ASEAN nations, in addressing the crisis./ Photo: AA
February 11, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim have announced plans to double the volume of trade between their countries from $5 billion to $10 billion.

Beyond economic cooperation, and signing 11 agreements in Malaysia, the leaders also tackled pressing global issues, with a strong focus on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Speaking at the event on Tuesday, President Erdogan called for an immediate end to Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories, emphasising the need for accountability.

"Israel must end its occupation of Palestinian lands and compensate for the damage it has caused," Erdogan said.

Reiterating Türkiye’s longstanding stance on the two-state solution, he stressed the importance of establishing an independent and sovereign Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

RelatedMalaysian premier welcomes Erdogan with official ceremony

International solidarity

"It is essential to establish a Palestinian state that is independent, sovereign, and territorially unified, with East Jerusalem as its capital," he stated.

On humanitarian aid to Gaza, Erdogan underscored the importance of international solidarity, particularly among ASEAN nations, in addressing the crisis.

"If all ASEAN members join hands, I believe we can overcome this challenge," he said.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim praised Erdogan’s leadership, describing him as a defender of justice and human rights.

"We are honoured to host a leader who stands as the defender of justice and human rights for the Muslim world," Anwar said.

"When it comes to Gaza, Türkiye has taken a leadership role. No other country has done as much as Türkiye in providing humanitarian assistance," he remarked.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us