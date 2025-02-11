Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim have announced plans to double the volume of trade between their countries from $5 billion to $10 billion.

Beyond economic cooperation, and signing 11 agreements in Malaysia, the leaders also tackled pressing global issues, with a strong focus on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Speaking at the event on Tuesday, President Erdogan called for an immediate end to Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories, emphasising the need for accountability.

"Israel must end its occupation of Palestinian lands and compensate for the damage it has caused," Erdogan said.

Reiterating Türkiye’s longstanding stance on the two-state solution, he stressed the importance of establishing an independent and sovereign Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

International solidarity

On humanitarian aid to Gaza, Erdogan underscored the importance of international solidarity, particularly among ASEAN nations, in addressing the crisis.

"If all ASEAN members join hands, I believe we can overcome this challenge," he said.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim praised Erdogan’s leadership, describing him as a defender of justice and human rights.

"We are honoured to host a leader who stands as the defender of justice and human rights for the Muslim world," Anwar said.

"When it comes to Gaza, Türkiye has taken a leadership role. No other country has done as much as Türkiye in providing humanitarian assistance," he remarked.