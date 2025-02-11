TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
As Europe shivers, Türkiye and Turkmenistan ink landmark gas deal
The deal materialised after a long negotiation period, which represents a strategic breakthrough in Türkiye's efforts to diversify its energy sources.
As Europe shivers, Türkiye and Turkmenistan ink landmark gas deal
Turkmenistan, home to some of the world's largest natural gas reserves, has been seeking to expand its export routes. / Photo: Reuters Archive
February 11, 2025

Türkiye and Turkmenistan have finalised a landmark natural gas supply agreement after long negotiations, marking a significant development in energy cooperation between the two nations.

The deal, signed between Türkiye's state pipeline company BOTAS and Turkmenistan's state gas company Turkmengaz, will see Turkmen gas flowing to Türkiye starting March 1, 2025, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced on Monday.

The agreement follows diplomatic groundwork laid during a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in March 2024, where both countries expressed intent to strengthen energy cooperation.

"We have taken a historic step in Türkiye-Turkmenistan energy cooperation," Bayraktar said in a social media post.

"This agreement will strengthen our country's and region's natural gas supply security while advancing strategic cooperation between the two nations."

The negotiations gained momentum following Energy Minister Bayraktar's visit to Turkmenistan in July 2024, where he emphasised the strong political will at the presidential level to finalise the deal.

RelatedTurkmenistan to advance defence ties with Türkiye

The agreement represents a strategic breakthrough in Türkiye's efforts to diversify its energy sources and potentially establish itself as a key transit route for Turkmen gas to Western markets.

Turkmenistan, home to some of the world's largest natural gas reserves, has been seeking to expand its export routes.

Technical and legal frameworks have been established to facilitate the gas flow, though specific details about supply volumes and pricing were not immediately disclosed.

The deal comes as Türkiye continues to position itself as a regional energy hub, leveraging its strategic location between major energy producers and European consumers.

Falling gas reserves in the EU member states have raised alarm bells as the bloc struggles to arrange sufficient supplies in the wake of the disruption of gas flows from Russia.

RelatedTürkiye’s role as a key energy corridor for Europe and beyond
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us