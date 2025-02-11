WORLD
3 MIN READ
US will not send troops to Ukraine: Pentagon chief
Department of Defense chief Pete Hegseth says the US hopes for a 'rapid peace deal in Ukraine'.
US will not send troops to Ukraine: Pentagon chief
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth visits the headquarters of US European Command and Africa Command at Kelly Barracks in Stuttgart Germany, Feb. 11, 2025. / Photo: AP
February 11, 2025

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has said that the US will not send its troops to Ukraine, which is now on the eve of the third anniversary of the Russia-led war.

"We are not sending US troops to Ukraine," Hegseth told reporters on Tuesday in Stuttgart, Germany, where he is visiting senior military leaders at US European Command and US Africa Command headquarters, as well as service members stationed in Germany.

His next stop will be Brussels, where he will attend a NATO defence ministers meeting and Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting.

At his first NATO ministerial with allied counterparts, Hegseth will engage with NATO allies and partners to discuss the need to boost allied defence spending, increase European leadership, and expand defence industrial base capacity on both sides of the Atlantic.

RelatedTrump plan to end Ukraine war must prevent Russian aggression — Zelenskyy

"And with hopefully a rapid peace deal in Ukraine, which the President (Donald Trump) is committed to delivering, we can then review force posture and encourage as you're going to see tomorrow ... at the Ukraine contact group and the NATO ministerial, we're going to have a straight talk with our friends," he said.

Turning to NATO countries' spending on defence, Hegseth said the US needs to spend "more" than it did under the Biden administration, which ended in January.

Asked whether he thinks that the US should spend 5 percent of its GDP on defence, he said: "At a minimum, we should not go below 3 percent."

About border security, Hegseth said "the biggest threat" is securing the border, "which we are addressing rapidly."

"You don't have a country if you don't have borders ... but as far as external threats, there's just no doubt the Communist Chinese ambitions are robust," he added.

Asked whether American forces in Europe will be cut and shifted to the Pacific with a focus on China, Hegseth said: "There are no plans right now in the making to cut anything."

Related'Ridiculous war' — Trump hints at talks with Zelenskyy next week
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us