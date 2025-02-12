WORLD
3 MIN READ
NASA swaps capsules to allow earlier return for stuck astronauts
The space agency says teams will use a previously flown SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule for its Crew-10 mission to the International Space Station instead of a new SpaceX capsule whose production has been delayed.
NASA swaps capsules to allow earlier return for stuck astronauts
The test pilots, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, should have returned in June on Boeing's Starliner capsule after what should have been a weeklong flight demo / Photo: Reuters Archive
February 12, 2025

NASA has swapped out the astronaut capsule it plans to use for an upcoming routine flight to the International Space Station, a scheduling move that will allow a slightly earlier return for two Starliner astronauts who have been on the station far longer than expected.

The US space agency said on Tuesday mission management teams opted to use a previously flown SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule for its Crew-10 mission to the space station, instead of a new SpaceX capsule whose production it said has been delayed.

The decision moves up the Crew-10 launch to March 12, from the previous target of March 25.

"Human spaceflight is full of unexpected challenges," NASA's commercial crew program manager Steve Stich said in a statement.

The test pilots, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, should have returned in June on Boeing's Starliner capsule after what should have been a weeklong flight demo. But the capsule had so much trouble getting to the space station that NASA decided to bring it back empty and reassigned the pair to SpaceX.

Then SpaceX delayed the launch of their replacements on a brand new capsule that needed more prepping, which added more time to Wilmore and Williams' mission.

RelatedSpace Odyssey: Why are two US astronauts stranded on the ISS

Accelerating return

The private flight arranged by the Houston company Axiom Space, featuring astronauts from Poland, Hungary and India, was bumped and will launch later to the space station, possibly still this spring.

NASA prefers having a new crew arrive before sending the old one back, in this case Wilmore, Williams and two others up there since September.

The new crew going up includes two NASA astronauts, as well as one from Japan and one from Russia.

NASA's latest change in plans comes two weeks after the space agency said it was working "expeditiously" to bring back Wilmore and Williams as soon as possible.

Just a day earlier, President Donald Trump and SpaceX's Elon Musk had vowed to accelerate the astronauts' return.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us