The American Southwest is running dry—literally. Lake Mead, the lifeline of Las Vegas, is shrinking at an alarming rate, and the city that defied nature is now facing one of its toughest challenges yet. But in true Vegas fashion, this city of reinvention is fighting back. From pioneering water conservation efforts to groundbreaking innovations like WAVR, a system that harvests water straight from the air, scientists and engineers are racing against time to secure the region’s future. Meanwhile, researchers are turning to an unlikely hero—cacti—as a potential solution for drought-resistant agriculture and even biofuel. In this NexTech episode, we explore the staggering decline of Lake Mead, the urgent efforts to save water, and the science that could change the way we think about survival in arid climates. Featuring exclusive insights from geologists, conservationists, and water experts, we take a deep dive into the battle to keep the desert alive. Can technology and nature work together to solve one of the biggest water crises of our time?