WORLD
2 MIN READ
Australia sanctions Russian entity, individuals over Medibank cyberattack
Canberra accuses Russian citizen of stealing information of 9.7M customers of health insurance company in 2022 cyberattack, leaking them on dark web.
Australia sanctions Russian entity, individuals over Medibank cyberattack
Canberra imposed sanctions on ZServers, and five Russians. / Photo: AP Archive
February 12, 2025

Australia has imposed sanctions on a Russian entity and five individuals over their alleged involvement in stealing the personal information of millions of customers of a private health insurance company in a major cyberattack in 2022.

In a joint statement with Defence Minister Richard Marles and Home Minister Tony Burke on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the attack affected millions of Medibank’s customers whose personal and sensitive medical information was stolen.

Canberra imposed sanctions on ZServers, and five Russians, including the entity owner Aleksandr Bolshakov, and employees Aleksandr Mishin, Ilya Sidorov, Dmitriy Bolshakov, and Igor Odintsov.

The Russian citizens were accused of stealing sensitive information of some 9.7 million customers of Medibank health insurance company and leaking them on the dark web.

"This is the first time that Australia has imposed cyber sanctions on an entity and the first time Australia has imposed sanctions on those providing the network infrastructure and services that make cyberattacks like this possible," it said in the statement.

Under new sanctions, the government makes it a criminal offence to provide assets to ZServers or the five sanctioned individuals or to use or deal with their assets, with penalties of up to 10 years imprisonment or heavy fines.

The sanctions also ban individuals from entering Australia.

Last year, Australia also imposed sanctions on a Russian citizen Aleksandr Gennadie vich Ermakov over his alleged involvement in Medibank health insurance company cyberattack.

RelatedRussian hackers carried out cyberattack on Medibank: Australia
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us