Trump repeats desire to ‘take’ Gaza during meeting with Jordan's king

There's a scramble on to try to divert Donald Trump from his call to relocate Palestinians from Gaza. The president repeated his desire for the US to own and rebuild the enclave as he met Jordan's King Abdullah, the first Arab leader to visit the White House since his return to power. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is threatening to end the ceasefire if hostages aren't released on Saturday. Craig Boswell reports from Washington.