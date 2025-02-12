WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ugandan opposition leader begins hunger strike over military trials
Kizza Besigye's wife confirms his protest as he faces a military trial despite a court ruling against such prosecutions.
Ugandan opposition leader begins hunger strike over military trials
Besigye faces treachery charges despite allegations of election fraud. / Photo: AFP
February 12, 2025

A prominent opposition figure in Uganda who is on trial in a military tribunal has begun a hunger strike, his wife said, two weeks after the country's top court banned courts-martial from trying civilians.

President Yoweri Museveni said his government would continue to prosecute civilians in military courts despite the Supreme Court's ruling. A spokesperson for Uganda's prisons denied that Kizza Besigye was on hunger strike.

Besigye, a long-time opponent of Museveni, was detained in neighbouring Kenya in November, in what a senior Kenyan foreign affairs official described as an abduction.

He was subsequently brought home and charged with illegal possession of firearms and with treachery, which carries the death penalty.

"Kizza Besigye is on hunger strike, detained illegally by a regime that fears his defiance more than it respects the law," Besigye's wife Winnie Byanyima wrote on X late on Tuesday.

"They think they can break his spirit, but they underestimate his resolve. (Besigye) will not yield while the regime tramples on justice," said Byanyima, who is the executive director of the United Nations agency UNAIDS.

Uganda's prisons spokesperson Frank Baine denied the assertion regarding her husband, telling Reuters: "Besigye is OK and he is not on a hunger strike."

RelatedUganda dismisses UN allegations of supporting M23 rebels in eastern DRC

President's rival

Besigye was Museveni's personal doctor during the 1980s bush war, but the two men later fell out.

Besigye ran against and lost to Museveni in four presidential elections.

He rejected the results of all those votes, citing irregularities that the authorities denied.

Human rights activists have accused Museveni's government of widespread human rights abuses, including torture and arbitrary detention.

The government has repeatedly denied allegations of election fraud and rights violations.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us