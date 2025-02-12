February 12, 2025
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Hamas delegation arrives in Cairo to negotiate ceasefire with Israel
A Hamas delegation has arrived in Cairo to salvage the Gaza ceasefire deal, which is now in jeopardy after Hamas threatened to delay the next release of Israeli hostages due to Israeli violations. Meanwhile, Egypt rejected Donald Trump's request to take in displaced Palestinians following a US proposal to 'take over' Gaza. TRT World's Joel Flynn has the story.
