Zelenskyy faces setbacks as US shuts down NATO hopes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy faced a tough setback as the US ruled out NATO membership and dismissed any chance of reclaiming Crimea. On the same day, the new US Treasury Secretary visited Kiev to discuss a deal that could grant America access to Ukraine’s vast mineral resources in exchange for military aid. Meanwhile, Trump spoke with Putin as peace talks gained momentum. Paul Hawkins has the story.