Western, Arab allies discuss Syria's future amid US aid freeze
The international conference in Paris, which will also host envoys from Türkiye and several Gulf nations, aims to address security and economic challenges in Syria’s rebuilding process after Bashar Assad’s ousting.
The UN estimated in 2017 that post-war reconstruction would require at least $250 billion.
February 13, 2025

Western allies and Arab nations are gathering in Paris for an international conference on Syria, seeking to chart a path forward for the war-torn country following the ousting of former president Bashar Assad in December.

The conference, which will also host envoys from Türkiye and several Gulf nations on Thursday, aims to address security and economic challenges in Syria's re-building process.

Representatives from the Group of Seven (G7) nations—Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the US—are also expected to attend.

This is the third conference on Syria since Assad’s removal and the first since President Donald Trump took office.

The US decision to freeze foreign aid globally has sparked concern among international donors and the withdrawal of US Agency for International Development (USAID) workers from the field has further exacerbated fears that essential humanitarian and reconstruction efforts could stall.

Key infrastructure left in ruins

After nearly 14 years of war, Syria faces a dire economic situation.

The UN estimated in 2017 that post-war reconstruction would require at least $250 billion, though some experts now believe the figure could exceed $400 billion.

Key infrastructure—including housing, electricity, water, and transportation—has been left in ruins. With a collapsed economy, few productive sectors, and government wages averaging just $20 per month, Syria has become increasingly reliant on remittances and humanitarian aid.

The Paris conference is expected to focus on securing new sources of financial and political support for Syria’s post-Assad transition.

European and Arab leaders are pushing for increased international investment to stabilise the country and prevent further humanitarian crises.

Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani is set to attend the conference, marking the first high-level diplomatic visit to Europe by a top official of post-Assad Syria.

