Türkiye has voiced concern over the suspected car-ramming attack in Munich, urging authorities to swiftly determine the motive behind the incident.

In a statement on Thursday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said it was “deeply saddened” by the attack, which, according to initial reports, appeared to be deliberate.

“We hope the motive behind this incident will be revealed as soon as possible,” the ministry said, extending wishes for a speedy recovery to those injured and calling for those responsible to be swiftly brought to justice.

The attack, which took place earlier in the day, left at least 27 people injured.

German authorities have arrested the suspect, a 24-year-old Afghan national, Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann told reporters.

German police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack, as officials work to establish whether it was an act of terrorism or motivated by other factors.