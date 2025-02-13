February 13, 2025
Trump and Putin call leaves NATO uncertain about the future of Kiev
There is growing concern across Europe regarding the consequences of Donald Trump's phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Many EU leaders seemed caught off guard by Trump's decision to initiate peace talks with Putin. During a NATO Defense Ministers meeting, several leaders expressed worries that Ukraine's negotiating stance had been weakened. TRT World's Joel Flynn has the story.
