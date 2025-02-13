WORLD
4 MIN READ
'Can't turn Uncle Sam into Uncle Sucker,' Pentagon chief tells Europe
Pete Hegseth asserts that Europe must take the lead in its own defence, while downplaying the prospect of Kiev reclaiming its pre-2014 borders or joining NATO as a resolution to Russia’s invasion.
'Can't turn Uncle Sam into Uncle Sucker,' Pentagon chief tells Europe
Hegseth says NATO allies must be primarily responsible for defending Europe / Photo: Reuters
February 13, 2025

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has rejected criticism of Washington's negotiating strategy with Russia on the war in Ukraine and warned Europe against treating America like a "sucker " by making it responsible for its defence.

"Make no mistake, President Trump will not allow anyone to turn Uncle Sam into 'Uncle Sucker,'" Hegseth told a press conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Europe should be primarily responsible for defence on the European continent, he said on Thursday.

In his overseas debut after taking charge of the Pentagon on Jan. 24, Hegseth has set off a storm of criticism in Europe after announcing on Wednesday that a return to Ukraine's pre-2014 borders was unrealistic and the Trump administration does not see NATO membership for Kiev as part of a solution to the war triggered by Russia's 2022 invasion.

RelatedEU warns US against 'dirty deal' on Ukraine after Trump-Putin call

Hegseth's critics say the remarks amounted to the United States giving up its leverage in negotiations with Russia before they even started, in what they described as a major victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Hegseth on Thursday defended his remarks as an acknowledgement of battlefield realities and left the door open for US moves during negotiations that could be seen as concessions, including on issues like US supplies to Ukraine and troop levels in Europe.

"I think it would be fair to say that things like future funding, either less or more, could be on the table in negotiations," he told reporters, adding he would not get ahead of US President Donald Trump.

'Make NATO great again'

Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday and told US officials to begin talks on ending the nearly three-year-long war.

Trump's unilateral overture to Putin, accompanied by apparent concessions on Ukraine's principal demands, raised alarm for both Kiev and the European allies in NATO who said they feared the White House might make a deal without them.

"We, as a sovereign country, simply will not be able to accept any agreements without us," Zelenskyy told reporters in Ukraine.

European officials took a firm line in public towards Trump's peace overture, saying any agreement would be impossible to implement unless they and the Ukrainians were included in negotiating it.

"Any quick fix is a dirty deal," European foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told reporters at NATO headquarters earlier in the day.

Hegseth rejected the idea that he was undermining NATO or European security.

"NATO is a great alliance, the most successful defence alliance in history, but to endure for the future our partners must do far more for Europe's defence. We must make NATO great again," he said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us