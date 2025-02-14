Friday, February 14, 2025

1855 GMT — Arab countries are putting together a plan that would rebuild Gaza without displacing its people, guarantee security and governance, Jordan's foreign minister said, adding that his country could not take more Palestinians.

"Just to answer you unequivocally, 35 percent of our population are refugees, we cannot afford any more, we cannot have Palestinians coming to Jordan. They don't want to come to Jordan and we don't want them to come to Jordan," Ayman Safadi said at the Munich Security Conference.

"Israelis have to think long-term. For it to live in peace and security, its neighbours need to live in peace and security," he said.

Safadi warned that while the focus was on Gaza, there was a real danger of escalation in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, saying: "the West Bank is a powder keg that could explode."

1819 GMT — Group of UN envoys reject US plans to displace Palestinians in Gaza

The Arab Group at the UN, along with group of UN ambassadors, strongly rejected any plans to displace Palestinians in Gaza, deeming it as a violation of international law.

Kuwait's UN envoy Tareq Al Banai hailed the international community's stance against forced displacement and urged a "united and unequivocal rejection by member states."

He condemned Israel's expanded military actions in the occupied West Bank, calling them a "clear violation of international law" that must stop immediately.

Palestine's UN envoy Riyad Mansour also made remarks at the news conference, stressing that "what we need is to open doors for peace. What we need is a political horizon. What we need is to put an end to this illegal occupation as soon as possible."

1804 GMT — Israel arrests Gaza doctor Abu Safiya under 'unlawful combatant' law: Rights group

A Palestinian rights group said the Israeli army arrested Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, under Israel's "unlawful combatant" law—despite his status as a civilian doctor.

The group explained that the unlawful combatant law "seriously undermines the right to a fair trial by denying detainees the right to be informed of the charges against them and preventing them from challenging the evidence, effectively stripping them of their ability to defend themselves."

The rights group condemned the decision as "arbitrary, illegal, and retaliatory," stressing that it also demonstrates the Israeli prosecution’s failure to substantiate its accusations against Abu Safiya.

It urged the international community and UN bodies to take action for Abu Safiya’s immediate release along with other detained medical and humanitarian personnel.

1627 GMT — 16 Palestinians wounded in attack by illegal Israeli settlers in southern West Bank

At least 16 Palestinians were wounded when armed illegal Israeli settlers attacked Al-Minya village in the central occupied West Bank, about 9 kilometres (5.5 miles) southeast of Bethlehem.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that its medical teams in Bethlehem treated six people who had fractures and were later taken to the hospital.

It added that six more Palestinians were wounded by settlers who were also carrying clubs and rifles, and four more suffered from tear gas inhalation, all of whom received on-site medical care.

1617 GMT — France, Egypt reject forced displacement of Gaza residents

The French and Egyptian foreign ministers have rejected any solution that forces displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.

Jean-Noel Barrot and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty discussed situation in the Middle East on the sidelines of the International Conference on Syria in Paris on Thursday, the French Foreign Ministry said.

Regarding Gaza, the ministers rejected any solution that would result in forced displacement of the Palestinian population, and thus "represent a grave violation of international law" that would destabilise neighbouring countries.

Barrot and Abdelatty expressed their determination to work with partners for the delivery of humanitarian aid, and a durable reconstruction of the enclave "based on a detailed and concrete plan for the ‘day after,’ including the issues of governance and security," the ministry added.

1616 GMT — Egypt committed to Gaza reconstruction plan that ensures Palestinians to remain on their land

During meetings on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty reaffirmed his country's commitment to "providing a comprehensive vision for Gaza's reconstruction that guarantees the Palestinian people's right to remain on their land."

1608 GMT — No caravans, heavy machinery entered Gaza: authorities

The Gaza local authorities said that no mobile homes (caravans) or heavy machinery for the rubble removal have so far entered the Palestinian enclave.

Salama Marouf, head of the Government Media Office, in a statement, however, voiced hope that they will be allowed within the coming hours, citing "reassurances from relevant parties."

"We await its (Israel's) commitment to the ceasefire agreement and the start of bringing in all necessary supplies listed under the (ceasefire) humanitarian protocol, in the specified quantities and agreed schedule," he added.

1342 GMT — Erdogan warns of US 'miscalculation' on 'unacceptable' Gaza plan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that the US is making a "miscalculation" in the region, rejecting the "unacceptable" plan for Gaza recently proposed by President Donald Trump.

"Unfortunately, the US is making a miscalculation regarding our region. One should not be in an approach that disregards the history, values, and heritage of this geography," Erdogan told journalists on his return flight from the Pakistani capital Islamabad, where he concluded a three-country Asia tour.

"(US) Taking the lies of the Zionists (Israeli government) seriously and interfering with the dynamics of this region will only exacerbate existing wounds," Erdogan warned, adding, "This is the wrong path."

However, he expressed his hope that Trump would keep the promise he has made before the election and work toward peace rather than starting a new war.

1303 GMT — Lebanon, France call for full Israeli withdrawal from Blue Line

The Israeli army must completely withdraw behind the UN-designated border Blue Line, the Lebanese and French foreign ministers have agreed, according to an official statement.

France's Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and his Lebanese counterpart Youssef Rajji discussed the situation in the Middle East on the sidelines of the International Conference on Syria in Paris on Thursday, the French Foreign Ministry said.

“The ministers stressed the need for the Israeli army to completely withdraw to the south of the Blue Line according to the agreed calendar, and for the effective deployment of the Lebanese forces in that area, in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions,” the statement read.

The Blue Line is a demarcation border that separates Lebanon from Israel and the Golan Heights that was established by the UN in 2000.

1302 GMT — Gaza situation 'humanitarian disaster' of unprecedented scale: Russia

The situation in Gaza is a humanitarian disaster of unprecedented scale and consequences, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We have always said the situation in Gaza is a humanitarian catastrophe of an unparalleled magnitude. The number of dead, injured, and missing has surpassed 160,000. About 2 million people—90 percent of the population—have become internally displaced. The civilian infrastructure of Gaza has been almost completely destroyed in the fighting," she said.

Despite the current ceasefire, severe disruptions persist in the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza; as a result, those who remain in the enclave suffer from malnutrition and lack of access to essential household and medical services, leading to the spread of diseases, she noted.

1252 GMT — Gaza Civil Defense reports retrieving bodies with hand tools, without protective gear

The Civil Defense Department in Gaza reported that its teams continue to recover the bodies of Palestinians killed by Israel during over 15 months of mass killings using manual tools and without personal protective equipment.

Raed al-Dahshan, a spokesperson for the department, told Anadolu that the lack of proper equipment hinders recovery efforts making it difficult to retrieve bodies from the rubble of destroyed homes.

"We are trying to break through the concrete surfaces piled on top of each other to reach the bodies of Palestinians buried beneath them using 'manual hammers'," he explained.

1242 GMT — Israel to release 369 Palestinian prisoners in Saturday’s exchange

Israel is set to release 369 Palestinian prisoners on Saturday as part of the sixth batch of the first phase of the ongoing prisoner exchange deal between Hamas and Israel, according to Palestinian sources.

In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office, affiliated with the Hamas movement, stated that the released group will include 36 prisoners serving life sentences and 333 detainees from Gaza who were arrested after October 7, 2023.

1238 GMT — Turkish, Egyptian foreign ministers discuss situation in Gaza

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty discussed the latest developments in Gaza.

During a phone call, the two ministers discussed the situation in Palestine and the latest developments in Gaza, according to sources from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

1225 GMT — Hamas names next Israeli captives set to be released on Saturday

Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, and Saraya al Quds, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, announced the names of three Israeli captives set to be released on Saturday as part of the sixth batch of the ongoing prisoner exchange deal under the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

In a statement, the brigades' spokesperson Abu Ubaida said, "Qassam Brigades have decided to release the following Zionist prisoners tomorrow, Saturday: Alexander (Sasha) Turbanov, Sagui Dekel-Chen, and Yair Horn."

1119 GMT — Saudi Arabia to host Arab summit on Trump's Gaza plan: source

Saudi Arabia will host the leaders of four Arab countries at a summit this month on Donald Trump's proposal for a US takeover of Gaza, a close source to the Saudi government said.

The leaders of Egypt, Jordan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates will attend the summit, which will take place ahead of an Arab League meeting in Cairo on February 27 on the same issue, the source said.

1111 GMT — Israeli military reportedly readying to withdraw from Lebanon

The Israeli military is prepared to withdraw from Lebanese territory and hand over areas to the Lebanese army "within the timeline" set by a US-French-mediated ceasefire agreement, a senior Israeli security official said.

"We are still deployed in accordance with the US monitored agreement and we are working closely with the US to make sure that handing over responsibility to the Lebanese army will happen within the timeline," the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with protocols, said on Thursday.

His comments came as Israeli fighter jets overnight hit what the army said were Hezbollah military sites "containing weapons and launchers, which pose a direct threat to the Israeli home front".

0749 GMT — Israeli army raids Nablus amid ongoing West Bank offensive

The Israeli army launched a fresh raid on the city of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank on early Friday, sparking armed clashes with Palestinians as its military offensive continues in the Jenin and Tulkarem governorates.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that Israeli forces stormed Nablus city from multiple directions, raiding and searching Palestinian homes.

Armed confrontations erupted between Palestinian resistance groups and Israeli forces near the Askar and Balata refugee camps in eastern Nablus, according to witnesses.

Locals confirmed that the Israeli troops withdrew from Nablus after a six-hour military offensive.

0720 GMT –– Hamas to release captives on Saturday as aid trucks enter Gaza

Humanitarian aid begins to pour into Palestine's Gaza as Hamas is set to release three captives on Saturday. However, aid groups warn that the situation remains fragile, and any disruption to the truce could reignite the risk of mass starvation.

2130 GMT — Rubio touts Trump plan, says US keen for Arab ideas on Gaza

USSecretary of State Marco Rubio has said his country was eager to hear new proposals by Arab states on Gaza, after President Donald Trump's provocative plan to ethnically cleanse the territory's entire Palestinian population who would have no right to return.

Rubio, who is visiting Middle East on Friday, said he hoped to discuss ideas during his stops in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as well as Israel, after talks in Washington with Egypt and Jordan.

"Hopefully they're going to have a really good plan to present the president," Rubio said of Arab states.

"Right now the only plan — they don't like it — but the only plan is the Trump plan. So if they've got a better plan, now's the time to present it," he told the radio show of conservative hosts Clay Travis and Buck Sexton.

Trump has warned of repercussions to neighbouring Egypt and Jordan if they do not accept the more than two million Palestinians in Gaza, which has been levelled by Israel in over 16 months of its genocidal war.

2100 GMT — Gaza Child killed by Israeli explosive ordnance

A Palestinian child has been killed after explosion of an Israeli explosive ordnance in the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, Palestine's official WAFA News Agency reported.

Hammoudeh Alaa Saud, 14, was killed after an unexploded ordnance left behind by the Israeli troops detonated in the refugee camp, WAFA said.

On January 30, Luke Irving, Chief of the UN Mine Action Programme in the occupied Palestinian territories, said that at least 92 Palestinians have been killed or wounded by Israeli explosive ordnance since October 2023.

2030 GMT — US targets ICC top prosecutor with sanctions

The US has sanctioned the International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor, following up on President Donald Trump's order last week targeting the court over its investigations of Israel and arrest warrants for Israeli leaders including PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

The prosecutor, Karim Khan, was added to Washington’s list of “Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons.” Those on the list are barred from doing business with Americans and face restrictions on entry to the US.

The Hague-based court is tasked with prosecuting war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. The US never has recognised the ICC's authority, and Trump has criticised the court for years. His first administration sanctioned Khan's predecessor, Fatou Bensouda, and the Biden administration subsequently lifted those sanctions.

2000 GMT — Vatican says Palestinians must 'stay on their land'

A top Vatican official has rejected Trump's proposal to uproot Palestinians from Gaza, saying "the Palestinian population must remain on its land".

"This is one of the fundamental points of the Holy See: no deportations," Secretary of State Pietro Parolin said on the sidelines of an Italy-Vatican meeting, according to the ANSA news agency.

Expelling Palestinians out would cause regional tensions and "makes no sense" as neighbouring countries such as Jordan are opposed, he continued.

"The solution in our opinion is that of two states because this also means giving hope to the population," he said.

For our live updates from Thursday, February 13, 2025, click here.