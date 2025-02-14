February 14, 2025
Ukraine’s future uncertain as US talks to Russia
On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump agreed with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to start negotiations to end the Ukraine war. And while Trump says Ukraine can neither have all of its land back nor join NATO, Zelenskyy insists he will not accept a peace deal without Kiev's involvement. TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reports on how Ukrainians feel about the recent developments.
