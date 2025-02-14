The Kremlin has rejected reports that Russia targeted the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, calling the allegations "fake" and a "provocation" aimed at disrupting international talks.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, speaking at a press briefing in Moscow on Friday, said that Kiev staged the incident to coincide with the Munich Security Conference in Germany, where global leaders are set to discuss security concerns, including the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"Striking any nuclear infrastructure is out of the question –– I mean nuclear energy facilities. Therefore, any such claims are false. The Russian military does not engage in such actions," Peskov said.

Peskov said the Chernobyl incident was an attempt to disrupt the prospects of the Russian-US contacts agreed during Wednesday's phone talk between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump on Wednesday.

"I do not know whether these events are connected as part of a larger chain, but what is undeniable is that the Ukrainian regime continues to target civilian infrastructure –– it is an ongoing reality. ... It is also clear that within the depths of the Kiev regime, there are those who will persistently oppose any attempt to initiate negotiations. And it is equally evident that these individuals will do everything in their power to disrupt the process," he said.

The spokesperson said Putin briefed the Russian Security Council about his conversation with Trump.

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, reinforced Peskov’s statements during a separate news conference. She asserted that the allegations were part of a broader effort by Ukraine to undermine Russia’s standing on the world stage.

"There is no doubt that this is a provocation," Zakharova said, adding that similar accusations had emerged before last year’s Munich conference.

She claimed that Ukraine previously accused Russia of attacking civilian infrastructure and vilify Moscow to strengthen its case for additional Western aid.

"The Kiev regime is prepared to attack nuclear facilities because it views civilian nuclear infrastructure as nothing more than a form of 'dirty nuclear weapons' and openly engages in nuclear terrorism. They have already staged such a provocation. Does anyone seriously doubt that this was not premeditated by the Kiev regime? There is no doubt," she emphasized.

Zakharova accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of resorting to such tactics repeatedly to lobby for increased arms supplies and funding, to draw global attention, and to convince the international community to back Ukraine—while enabling Western media to launch smear campaigns against Russia.

"They (the Ukrainian authorities) will exploit the nuclear issue, using nuclear facilities and power plants as tools to blackmail the international community," she warned.