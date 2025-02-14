WORLD
'Civilisation has failed': Malaysian statesman condemns support for Israel
Ex-PM Mahathir Mohamad says US, EU 'aid, abet' genocide by Israelis, calls it 'behaviour of savages'.
"We cannot claim to be civilised when we ignore all those high moral values that we associate with modern civilisation," Mahathir says on X. / Photo: AP Archive
February 14, 2025

Veteran Malaysian statesman Mahathir Mohamad criticised the support extended to Israel by the US and EU, saying it is "disgusting."

"The America which wants to be great again, aid and abet the genocide by the Israelis," said the 99-year-old former prime minister of the Southeast Asian nation.

"So do its European allies. This is the behaviour of savages, not civilised people," he said on Friday about support provided to Tel Aviv in its genocidal war in Gaza.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed more than 48,000 people, mostly women and children, in Gaza and left the Palestinian enclave in ruins.

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement is in place since January 19, pausing the war which has drawn widespread condemnation and prompted investigations against Israel and its top officials at the International Court of Justice and International Criminal Court.

"We cannot claim to be civilised when we ignore all those high moral values that we associate with modern civilisation," Mahathir said on X.

The "mass murder being committed by Israel… is supported financially and with weapons by the great advocates of human rights, the sanctity of human life, the abhorrence of cruelty," he added.

"We see tens of thousand(s) of people being killed, being starved to death, denied supply of water and medicine. We see hospitals and schools and refugee camps being bombed and rocketed," said the veteran politician. "Yes. Civilisation has failed."

