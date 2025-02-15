Saturday, February 15, 2025

1916 GMT — Three people were killed and five others wounded in an Israeli air strike targeting a car in southern Lebanon, in another violation of the ceasefire agreement, which went into effect on November 27 of last year.

The Lebanese Civil Defense said in a statement that the Israeli strike hit a car in Jarjouaa village in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon.

Since the agreement came into effect, Israel has committed 936 violations in Lebanon, resulting in 76 deaths and 270 injuries, according to Anadolu's tally based on official Lebanese data.

1720 GMT — No to displacement: Key messages from Qassam Brigades during handover of Israeli captives

The Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, delivered strong messages rejecting the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza during the handover of three Israeli captives on Saturday as part of the sixth batch of the prisoner exchange deal, which marked the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.

As part of the handover ceremony, Qassam Brigades raised banners with images and messages rejecting the US plan, announced by US President Donald Trump, which seeks to seize Gaza and displace Palestinians to neighboring countries.

The banners contained the bold message, “We are the soldiers, O Jerusalem, bear witness,” in Arabic, English, and Hebrew, along with images of Palestinian, Egyptian, Jordanian, Lebanese, Algerian, and Saudi flags.

Another banner raised at the ceremony read, "No migration except to Jerusalem" in Arabic, English, and Hebrew. A poignant image of Yahya Sinwar, former head of Hamas’s political bureau, was also displayed, depicting his final moments before his death during a clash in Rafah.

1640 GMT — Pace of aid entry into Gaza humanely unacceptable — Arab League

The Arab League on Saturday described the pace of aid entering Gaza as "unacceptable both humanely and morally," calling on the international community to pressure Israel to allow the aid in the enclave.

During a press conference at the Rafah border crossing from the Egyptian side, Hossam Zaki, the assistant secretary-general of the Arab League, stated that “the pace at which aid is entering Gaza is not acceptable humanely and morally,” according to the Egyptian Al-Qahera News Channel.

Zaki also called on the international community to pressure Israel to allow the aid to enter.

Hamas has repeatedly complained about Israel's obstruction of aid entering Gaza, particularly aid related to shelter.

1555 GMT — Hamas accepts non-participation in governance of Gaza for upcoming period: Egyptian media

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas agreed not to participate in the administration of Gaza in the upcoming period, according to Egyptian media.

Citing a well-informed source, Al-Qahera News channel said that “intensive Egyptian communications are underway to form a temporary committee to oversee the relief and reconstruction process in the strip.”

"Hamas confirms its commitment to the ceasefire agreement in its three stages and its non-participation in the administration of the strip during the upcoming phase,” added the source.

However, no official statement has been made by Hamas on this issue.

1518 GMT — Released Israeli captives call for completion of exchange deal with Hamas

Three Israeli captives released urged both Israeli and Hamas leaders to complete the ceasefire agreement and secure the release of all remaining captives, emphasising that "time is running out."

The released detainees made their public appeal from a platform provided by the Qassam Brigades in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, before being reunited with their families as part of the sixth batch of the first phase of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal.

"I can finally see the sun and step out of captivity," said Sagui Dekel-Chen, 33, who holds both Israeli and American citizenship.

He called on leaders from both sides to "do everything in their power to ensure the continuation of the agreement through its first, second, and third phases."

Yair Horn, 46, expressed gratitude for his return home. "We are happy to be back," he said, adding, "I say this while my brother Eitan is still there—he is expected to be released in the second phase of the deal. All the captives must be freed."

1430 GMT — 2 Palestinians injured in Israeli drone attack in central Gaza despite ceasefire

Two Palestinians were injured on Saturday when an Israeli drone targeted a bulldozer that was clearing debris after Israel's offensive in central Gaza.

The drone strike injured two people as it targeted a bulldozer working to remove the debris of buildings that were damaged by Israel's onslaught in al-Mughraqa town, medical sources told Anadolu.

This incident occurred on the same day that the Palestinian resistance groups handed over three Israeli captives to the International Committee of the Red Cross in eastern Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

1351 GMT — Hamas says US must 'compel' Israel to abide by Gaza truce to secure hostages' release

Hamas said that the United States, a mediator in the Gaza truce deal, must ensure that Israel abides by the agreement to secure the release of captives still held in the Palestinian enclave.

"The United States must compel the occupation to adhere to the agreement if it truly cares about the prisoners' lives," said Hazem Qassem, a spokesman for Hamas, in a statement issued.

1326 GMT — Israel army chief says 'preparing offensive plans' amid efforts to secure captives' release

Israel's army chief said the military was "preparing offensive plans" even as efforts to secure the release of hostages still held in Gaza continue.

Following the latest prisoner swap under a truce deal Hamas, Lieutenant-General Herzi Halevi said, referring to the captives who remain in Gaza: "We are making immense efforts to bring them back while simultaneously preparing offensive plans."

1319 GMT — US’ Trump backs Israel as his deadline for Hamas to release captives expires

US President Donald Trump said that US will back Israel's decision as his deadline for Palestinian group Hamas to release all remaining hostages expires.

Trump, in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, pointed to the deadline he set earlier this week for Hamas to return all hostages.

"Israel will now have to decide what they will do about the 12:00 O’CLOCK, TODAY, DEADLINE imposed on the release of ALL HOSTAGES," Trump wrote. "The United States will back the decision they make!"

1316 GMT — Freed Palestinian prisoners arrive in southern Gaza

A group of Palestinian prisoners freed from Israeli jails arrived in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis by bus.

The freed prisoners were taken directly to the European Hospital in Khan Younis for medical checkups.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office, a spokesperson for Hamas, one of the prisoners , Nader Jamal Hussein from the Jabalia refugee camp, was transported to the hospital via ambulance.

1240 GMT — 6th prisoner swap achieved amid fears of Gaza truce collapse

Palestinian resistance fighters released three Israeli captives in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel, completing the latest swap despite fears the Gaza truce deal was near collapse.

An AFP journalist saw masked Hamas fighters parade the captives onto a stage in front of a crowd in Gaza's southern city of Khan Younis, where they were made to make statements into a microphone before being handed over to the Red Cross and taken back to Israeli territory.

Clutching gift bags given by their captors and certificates to mark the end of their captivity, the three men, flanked by fighters, called for the completion of further exchanges under the ceasefire deal.

1123 GMT — Israel begins releasing Palestinian prisoners

Israel has begun releasing 369 Palestinian prisoners and detainees, including 36 serving life sentences.

A bus carrying the first released prisoners arrived in the occupied West Bank town of Beitunia and was greeted by a cheering crowd of relatives and supporters.

Some appeared gaunt, and the Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service said four were immediately taken for medical treatment.

1142 GMT — Gaza death toll tops 48,250 as 25 more bodies found in rubble

Palestinian medics and rescue teams retrieved 25 more bodies from rubble in Gaza over the last 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll from Israel’s genocidal war since October 2023 to 48,264, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said that 12 wounded people were also admitted to hospitals in the past 48 hours, bringing the number of wounded in the Israeli onslaught to 111,688.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads, with rescuers unable to reach them,” the ministry said.

1137 GMT — Israeli hostage group warns against Gaza truce 'collapse' after captives freed

An Israeli group campaigning for the release of hostages held in Gaza warned against derailing the ongoing truce, insisting that the momentum gained in recent weeks must not be lost.

"We cannot let this agreement collapse, we must continue to use this momentum to make a swift and responsible agreement for everyone!" the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement, after three more hostages were freed earlier in the day as part of the ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel.

1035 GMT — 10 Palestinian prisoners released in swap deal arrive in Ramallah

Israel released 10 Palestinian prisoners from the occupied West Bank as part of the sixth batch of phase one of the prisoner exchange deal linked to the ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

The freed Palestinians arrived in Ramallah via a bus operated by the International Committee of the Red Cross, where hundreds of Palestinians gathered at the Ramallah Cultural Palace to welcome them.

The freed detainees raised victory signs and waved to the cheering crowd, though they appeared to be in poor health, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

Medical teams from the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Red Crescent did initial health exams upon their arrival.

1026 GMT — Gaza to receive 333, Ramallah 36 Palestinian political prisoners

Gaza will receive 333 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails while Ramallah will receive 36 Palestinian prisoners.

Of the 36 prisoners in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, 24 will be deported to Egypt.

0955 GMT — Vehicles carrying Palestinian prisoners arrive in Ramallah

Israel has released Palestinian prisoners after Hamas frees hostages as shaky Gaza truce holds.

Palestinian detainees were released from Ofer Prison and handed over to the Red Cross Committee as part of the swap deal with Israel.

The Red Crescent has said four freed Palestinian prisoners have been transferred to West Bank hospital.

Israel is releasing 369 prisoners as part of the deal.

0839 GMT — Three freed hostages now in Israeli army custody in Gaza

The three hostages freed by Palestinian resistance group, Hamas and handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza are now in the custody of Israeli forces inside the Palestinian territory, the military said.

Israeli-American Sagui Dekel-Chen, Israeli-Russian Alexander Sasha Trupanov and Israeli-Argentinian Yair Horn were paraded on a stage in the southern Gazan city of Khan Younis and addressed the crowd before their handover to the Red Cross.

0809 GMT — Hamas frees three Israeli hostages in Gaza's Khan Younis

Hamas has freed three Israeli hostages in Gaza's Khan Younis.

The Palestinian resistance group handed over Israeli hostages Yair Horn, Sagui Dekel-Chen and Alexander Troufanov to the Red Cross.

0741 GMT — Red Cross cars arrive at the hostage handover site in Gaza

Red Cross vehicles arrived at the Israeli hostage handover site in Gaza's Khan Younis, live footage showed.

Hamas is set to hand over Israeli hostages Yair Horn, Sagui Dekel-Chen and Alexander Troufanov to the Red Cross after mediation efforts by Egypt and Qatar helped maintain a fragile ceasefire between Hamas and Israel that has halted fighting for almost a month.

0721 GMT — Hamas prepares for 6th prisoner swap under Gaza ceasefire deal

Hamas’ armed wing the Qassam Brigades started preparations for a sixth prisoner exchange with Israel under phase one of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on January 19.

According to an Anadolu correspondent, brigade members have been deployed in Khan Younis in southern Gaza in preparation for the handover of Israeli hostages to the International Red Cross Committee.

The Palestinian resistance group raised banners rejecting displacement plans proposed by US President Donald Trump.

2248 GMT — Over 70 US civil rights groups urge Trump to abandon Gaza occupation plan

More than 70 national and local civil rights, faith-based organisations and advocacy groups urged President Donald Trump to abandon his proposal to “take over” the Gaza and forcibly relocate its Palestinian population.

In a letter sent to the president, signatories expressed "deep concern" over Trump’s recent proposals advocating for the expulsion of nearly 2 million Palestinians from their homeland.

They urged the administration to build on previous diplomatic efforts that led to a ceasefire in Gaza rather than pursuing policies that could destabilise the region.

2000 GMT —Palestine awaits freedom of 369 citizens from Israeli jails

Israel is set to free 369 Palestinians on Saturday as part of the sixth exchange since the Gaza ceasefire, often breached by Tel Aviv, took effect on January 19.

In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoners' Media Office, affiliated with Hamas resistance group, said the released will include 36 Palestinians serving life sentences and 333 from Gaza who were abducted by Israel after October 7, 2023. Twenty-four of the released will be sent abroad.

In return, Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced the names of three Israeli captives scheduled for release as part of the swap deal.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said the release will be in "an appropriate manner" that reflects the Palestinian "culture and Islam's teaching."

2200 GMT — Israeli army kills teen in West Bank

The Israeli army has killed a Palestinian teen in eastern Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank, amid devastating attacks there, according to Palestinian authorities.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Adel Bishkar, 19, was killed in the Askar camp in Nablus.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA said Bishkar was shot in his chest by the army, and transferred to hospital, but later died from his wounds.

The Israeli army continues devastating attacks in the areas of Jenin and Tulkarem in the northern West Bank that started on January 21 and has killed more than 40 Palestinians, displaced thousands and caused wide-scale destruction.

2123 GMT — Jerusalem churches reject Trump's Gaza plan

The Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem have issued an urgent appeal that urged opposition to plans for the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.

A statement by the churches came in response to US President Donald Trump's shocking plans for uprooting Gaza's population to neighbouring countries such as Jordan and Egypt and for the potential US occupation of the Palestinian territory.

It "warned of the grave dangers" posed by the plans and stressed the importance of supporting the firm stances taken by Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and other leaders who "have clearly opposed any attempts to uproot Gaza’s residents."

Church leaders categorically rejected what they described as a "looming threat" of mass expulsion, calling it "a direct assault on human dignity and fundamental human rights."

2120 GMT: Trump says he would take 'hard' stance on Gaza

US President Donald Trump has said he would take a "hard" stance on Gaza "if it was up to me" ahead of key weekend deadline.

"I don't know what’s going to happen at 12 o'clock. If it was up to me, I’d take a very hard stance. I can't tell you what Israel is going to do," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Earlier this week, Trump proposed the cancelation of Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas if all the captives in besieged Gaza were not released by Saturday.

"As far as I'm concerned, if all of the hostages aren't returned by Saturday at 12 o'clock — I think it's an appropriate time — I would say, cancel it and all bets are off and let hell break out. I'd say they ought to be returned by 12 o'clock on Saturday. ...And after that, I would say, all hell is going to break out," Trump said on Monday.

2000 GMT — Illegal Zionist settlers wound 16 Palestinians in West Bank

A group of illegal Israeli settlers have descended on a Palestinian village in the southern Israeli-occupied West Bank, wounding at least 16 Palestinians, according to paramedics.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said in a statement that it brought four people to the hospital with fractures and wounds from the village of Al-Maniya, near Bethlehem. It said it treated 10 of the wounded in the field.

The Israeli military described the event as a "violent confrontation" between Palestinians and Israelis that included destruction of property and physical violence, which police forces and soldiers dispersed.

Occupied West Bank has seen a surge in violence by illegal Israeli settlers during the genocidal war on Gaza.

For our live updates from Friday, February 14, 2025, click here.