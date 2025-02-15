BIZTECH
Activists begin selling ‘Palestine Cola’ in the US
Despite the crackdown on Gaza advocacy in the US, a Palestinian-owned company has launched “Palestine Cola” in America. “We live in a time where, unfortunately, there is a concerted effort to erase the name of Palestine,” Omar El-Rashed, the North American distributor for the company, told TRT World. “The idea is to keep the name Palestine alive and to never stop talking about Palestine.” “The company was founded by Palestinians and most of the employees are Palestinians” El-Rashed, a Palestinian-Jordanian himself, said, adding that “100% of the profits” go toward charities for Palestinians. Founded in Sweden in early 2024 by Palestinian brothers, Palestine Drinks aims to compete with Coca-Cola, which has been added to the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) list due to its operations in Israel. Coca-Cola has faced accusations of “supporting” the colonization of Palestinian land, despite opening a bottling plant in Gaza in 2016. In 2017, the UN’s Human Rights Commissioner reportedly added Coca-Cola to a list of 150 companies “doing business in Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem,” according to Haaretz. From 1967 to 1991, the Arab League officially boycotted Coca-Cola due to its operations in Israel. Last November, the Turkish Parliament removed Coca-Cola and other “products supporting Israel” from its “restaurants, cafeterias, and tea houses.” Coca-Cola has acknowledged that the “tensions” in the Middle East have affected its sales. In Turkey, sales dropped by 22% in the last quarter of 2023 following boycott calls.
February 15, 2025
