February 15, 2025
Trump’s retaliation against South Africa for genocide lawsuit against Israel
Since taking office as President of the US, Donald Trump has been very focused on countries outside his own.The latest is South Africa, the country that sued Israel at the International Court of Justice for its genocide in Palestine’s Gaza.Is Trump trying to settle the score with South Africa due the ICJ lawsuit, using the country’s Expropriation Act as cover?
