WORLD
3 MIN READ
Deaths as stampede breaks out at India railway station
Officials and local media say the stampede, caused by an unexpected rush of passengers, killed at least 18 people.
Deaths as stampede breaks out at India railway station
The railway said the fainted and injured passengers were immediately taken to nearby hospitals by the Railway Protection Force and Delhi Police. / Photo: AP
February 15, 2025

At least 18 people were killed and scores of others injured in a stampede caused by an "unexpected rush" of passengers at a railway station in the Indian capital of New Delhi, officials and local media have said.

The New Delhi Railway Station saw the influx of the passengers due to the rush of people who were gathering to board their trains for the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, the largest Hindu festival in India, which is underway in the bordering Uttar Pradesh state, according to India Today broadcaster, which reported at least 18 deaths due to the stampede on Saturday.

In a statement, Indian Railways blamed an "unprecedented" rush that began around 9:30 pm at New Delhi Railway Station.

"Due to the sudden surge in passengers, some people fainted, which led to rumours of a stampede-like situation, causing panic among travellers," it said.

The railway said the fainted and injured passengers were immediately taken to nearby hospitals by the Railway Protection Force and Delhi Police.

"The Railways' medical team is actively assisting hospital doctors in providing necessary medical care," it said, adding that the railways has ordered a high-level inquiry into this unfortunate incident.

Officials' comments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is "distressed" by the stampede.

"My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede," he wrote on X.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the situation is under control.

He said four special trains have been used to evacuate the unprecedented sudden rush at the station.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in an X post that he was "extremely pained by the loss of lives due to stampede" at the New Delhi Railway Station.

Earlier on January 29, at least 30 people died in a stampede at Maha Kumbh Mela, which takes place every 12 years on the riverbanks of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. This year, it is being held from January 13 to February 26.

Prayagraj, formerly Allahabad, is considered particularly holy to Hindus, as it is home to Triveni Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us