At least 18 people were killed and scores of others injured in a stampede caused by an "unexpected rush" of passengers at a railway station in the Indian capital of New Delhi, officials and local media have said.

The New Delhi Railway Station saw the influx of the passengers due to the rush of people who were gathering to board their trains for the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, the largest Hindu festival in India, which is underway in the bordering Uttar Pradesh state, according to India Today broadcaster, which reported at least 18 deaths due to the stampede on Saturday.

In a statement, Indian Railways blamed an "unprecedented" rush that began around 9:30 pm at New Delhi Railway Station.

"Due to the sudden surge in passengers, some people fainted, which led to rumours of a stampede-like situation, causing panic among travellers," it said.

The railway said the fainted and injured passengers were immediately taken to nearby hospitals by the Railway Protection Force and Delhi Police.

"The Railways' medical team is actively assisting hospital doctors in providing necessary medical care," it said, adding that the railways has ordered a high-level inquiry into this unfortunate incident.

Officials' comments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is "distressed" by the stampede.

"My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede," he wrote on X.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the situation is under control.

He said four special trains have been used to evacuate the unprecedented sudden rush at the station.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in an X post that he was "extremely pained by the loss of lives due to stampede" at the New Delhi Railway Station.

Earlier on January 29, at least 30 people died in a stampede at Maha Kumbh Mela, which takes place every 12 years on the riverbanks of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. This year, it is being held from January 13 to February 26.

Prayagraj, formerly Allahabad, is considered particularly holy to Hindus, as it is home to Triveni Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers.