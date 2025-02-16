Recently freed Palestinians in besieged Gaza have burned shirts they were forced to wear by Israel that bear a Star of David, the prison logo and the phrase: "We will not forgive, we will not forget."

Before the release of the Palestinians on Saturday, the Israel Prison Service shared an image of some of the Palestinians wearing the shirts.

The Palestinians were forced to wear the shirts by the head of the prison service, Kobi Yaakobi, according to a statement.

Upon their arrival in Gaza, the freed Palestinians were seen burning the shirts.

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas condemned the act by Israel, describing the messages as "racist slogans on the backs of our heroic prisoners."

Gaza truce

The release of the Palestinians is part of the sixth prisoner exchange in Gaza truce, which started on January 19.

The truce halted Israel's genocidal war on the blockaded enclave, which reportedly killed over 48,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and reduced most of the enclave to ruins.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.