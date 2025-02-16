February 16, 2025
WORLD
1 MIN READ
African Union calls for dialogue in countries facing conflict
Calls for dialogue and ceasefires in war-torn African countries dominated the first day of the African Union summit in Addis Ababa. UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres says the international community needs to stop the flow of weapons and bankrolling of bloodshed. As Brenda Radido reports from Ethiopia, the 55-member bloc also elected its new leadership for the next four years.
AU Summit Pushes Ceasefire / Others
Explore