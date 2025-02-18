Enrique Tarrio’s Return & the Future of the Proud Boys | My America

Enrique Tarrio, former chairman of the Proud Boys, is back in Miami after receiving a presidential pardon from Donald Trump. The Proud Boys, a far-right group known for street clashes and political activism, played a key role in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. In this episode of My America on TRT World, we explore Tarrio’s release, his reflections on January 6th, and his vision for the future. With Trump back in power, will the Proud Boys retreat from the spotlight, or is this the start of a new chapter?