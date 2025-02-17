WORLD
Zelenskyy arrives in Türkiye for talks with Erdogan
The two leaders will discuss strategic partnership and recent developments in Ukraine.
The visit will provide an opportunity for an "exchange of views on recent developments in Ukraine" and other pressing "regional and global issues." / Photo: AA Archive
February 17, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he had arrived in Türkiye for talks with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on prisoner exchanges and other matters.

"Official visit with the First Lady to Türkiye. Meetings with President Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram account on Monday.

Earlier, Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on X, "Our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who will be paying an official visit to our country at the invitation of our president, on Tuesday, February 18, at the Presidential Complex."

The two leaders are expected to discuss the Türkiye-Ukraine strategic partnership, with a focus on "reviewing relations in all aspects" and "addressing steps to be taken to further strengthen the cooperation between the two countries."

The visit will also provide an opportunity for an "exchange of views on recent developments in Ukraine" and other pressing "regional and global issues."

The visit came as US and Russian officials geared up for high-profile talks in Saudi Arabia without Kiev's presence.

